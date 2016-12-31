Sophia Bush: ‘It’s hard to be healthy on set’

Share

Sophia Bush makes healthy food on the weekend to eat while she films Chicago P.D.

Sophia Bush tries her best to avoid eating the junk food served on set.

The former One Tree Hill actress can currently be seen as detective Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D., a role that’s physically demanding and calls for Sophia to be in peak shape.

To help maintain her current level of health and fitness, the star has been putting more effort into her food away from set. To help with kitchen ideas, she’s teamed up with chef Michael Symon for Lipton’s Chef Fest, a series of events celebrating mealtime with twists on many classic recipes.

“Part of the reason that I'm really thinking more about the way mealtime is structured and what I'm putting in my body is because we’re sort of in this constant state of disrepair on the set, physically,” she told instyle.com. “Somebody's always getting hurt, and we don't have a whole lot of time to get to the gym. Craft service is what it is—which, for us, typically the morning snack is hot dogs and the late night snack that comes to set is deep dish pizza. It's crazy. People come to visit and they're like, ‘Wait, what is going on? I figured you guys would have all this healthy food.’ But that’s not the case.”

So when she’s not working the 34-year-old will spend time whipping up nutritious foods, that also taste great. She’ll even take some into work to make sure she’s getting at least one healthy meal a day.

“I'm really prioritizing cooking a little bit more for myself on the weekends whenever I can,” she shared. “Last weekend, I made a huge chicken stew and I brought it to work in a big mason jar every day through the week.”

© Cover Media