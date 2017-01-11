Sophia Bush doesn't regret Chad Michael Murray marriage

Share

Sophia Bush wants to remind others that there's more to life than searching for The One.

Sophia Bush doesn't regret her short-lived marriage to Chad Michael Murray as it taught her many lessons.

The actress married her One Tree Hill co-star in April, 2005. However, after a mere five months together, Sophia filed papers for an annulment, and though it was denied, a divorce was eventually granted in late 2006.

While she was devastated by the divorce at the time, Sophia now takes a more pragmatic view, insisting that the union has been invaluable in teaching her about relationships.

"In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn't looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn't planned to settle down until my 30s," she wrote in an essay for Cosmopolitan magazine. "But when the person you're with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it's supposed to."

"But I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I've done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years. The reality is that, yes, it was a massive event in my life."

Soon after her split from Chad, the 34-year-old shares that one of her platonic relationships turned romantic. Though it didn't last forever, she says that it allowed her to "process" all that had happened.

Accordingly, Sophia hopes that by sharing her story, she is able to remind others that there's more to life than simply searching for The One.

"I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons. Some are meant to heal you, some are meant to teach you how to build yourself up, and some are meant to show you how to trust your own intuition," she noted.

"This reality has taught me that the relationships that don't lead to lifetime commitments are not failures. Not every love can last forever."

Following the split, Chad has also moved on, and is now married to his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer. The couple are currently expecting their second child together.

