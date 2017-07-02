  • Home
Sophie Turner: 'Game of Thrones was my sex education'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Posted by Cover Media on July 2, 2017 at 12:30 am
The young actress has still not confirmed that Joe Jonas is her boyfriend.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed starring on the racy TV series was her "sex education".

The actress, now 21, was 12 when she auditioned for the role of Sansa Stark, and 15 when it aired on television for the first time. In a new interview with The London Times, she admits that she learned more than she had bargained for after signing up for the job.

"The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the (Game of Thrones) script," she admits. "I was 13. I said, 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating.'"

She continues, "I’d be doing a read-through (of the script) and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff. I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones."

Her character was later the subject of a brutal rape scene which aired in 2015 as part of the series' fifth season. The graphic moment became one of the show's many controversial scenes though Sophie is disappointed that it attracted the reaction it did.

"Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blase about the whole thing (ahead of filming), naively so," she noted.

She now thinks the series' bosses were right to include the event because it helped to shine a light on the subject.

"The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it," she added.

"This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?"

Meanwhile, Sophie has yet to confirm her relationship with singer Joe Jonas, and told the newspaper: "I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship."

Games of Thrones' penultimate series will begin airing later this month (Jul17).

© Cover Media

