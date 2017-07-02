Sophie Turner: 'I love K-Stew’s buzz cut!'

Share

Sophie Turner is debating whether to dye her hair a platinum blonde hue.

Sophie Turner is a big fan of Kristen Stewart’s edgy buzz cut.

The 21-year-old actress is a natural blonde but dyed her hair auburn for her role in TV show Game of Thrones, and subsequently rocked the shade in Marvel movie X-Men: Apocalypse.

Quizzed by Vogue.com on what hair color she’d have if she could choose any, Sophie noted she’s open to options.

“Oh, I don’t know!” she mused. “I think it’d be fun to go black, a bit dark for a while, though I don’t know if it would suit me. That or, actually, I was thinking of going platinum, like almost grey. I don’t think I could pull off a buzz cut, though for a role I would... I love Kristen Stewart’s buzz cut. She’s my girl crush, my hair crush, my everything crush!”

She’s back to her lighter tresses now and has been showing off her enviable locks on social media and in magazine spreads. But returning to her roots has also affected her wardrobe choices.

“My blonde hair always made me feel more confident and outgoing, and a bit more rock ’n’ roll,” she grinned. “Now, I wear a lip or darker eye make-up, and I wear it more messy than when I had the red hair. I wouldn’t wear bright clothes because I wanted the hair to speak for itself, but now as a blonde, I wear whatever I want. It affects everything from clothing to how I walk and talk and hold myself. It kind of felt like coming home, there was a comfort in it for sure.”

© Cover Media