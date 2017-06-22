Sophie Turner lands global ambassador deal with haircare firm Wella Professionals

Share

The Game of Thrones star was handpicked for the new summer/fall campaign by haircare experts.

British actress Sophie Turner has been unveiled as the new face of haircare giants Wella Professionals.

The Game of Thrones star was picked by company bosses who were impressed with her hairstyles on the hit fantasy drama, and on Wednesday (21Jun17), she was named Wella's new Global Brand Ambassador.

"I’m honored to be named the face of Wella Professionals, an iconic beauty brand that encourages women like me to be bold in their choices," Sophie said in a statement. "Working with them is a great creative collaboration because it gives life to my on-screen characters and allows me to express my personality off-screen, as well."

Wella bosses confirmed the new partnership by posting a behind-the-scenes shot of Turner from her upcoming campaign shoot on Instagram.

The actress will officially launch her new hair deal by fronting Wella Professionals' upcoming summer/fall campaign for its EIMI styling line, which will debut next month (Jul17).

Sophie has got it all going on at the moment, with the new season of Game of Thrones also set to start in July (17). She's also dating one of her crushes, singer Joe Jonas, and she has also joined the X-Men universe after portraying Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse.

She'll reprise the role in next year's (18) Dark Phoenix movie - one of four films she has in pre or post-production.

Sophie has also been tapped to join Jaden Smith and Riley Keough for Nicolas Ghesquiere's new Louis Vuitton campaign, which will debut later this year.

In one image posted to Ghesquiere's Instagram account, the 21-year-old poses with her legs crossed as she wears a black dress with cream lace detailing across the bodice while holding up a sparkling jewel-encrusted bracelet.

The campaign was shot by revered fashion photographer Bruce Weber.

Turner is among Ghesquiere's favorite young stars and acted as an ambassador for the brand over the last year. Sophie, Jaden and Riley also all wore Louis Vuitton to the 2017 Met Gala last month (May17).

