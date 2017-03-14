Soulja Boy blasts his mother, brother on Twitter

Share

The star insists he is the one who has been taken advantage of.

Rapper Soulja Boy has slammed his mother as a "crackhead" after falling out over a diss track recorded by his own brother.

The Crank That (Soulja Boy) hitmaker, real name DeAndre Way, found himself under attack by his sibling John Way, who blasted the 26-year-old in a lyrical attack last week (ends10Mar17).

On the song, titled Overdue, John branded his brother a fraud and accused him of flashing his cash while their mom Lisa struggles to make ends meet.

He raps, "All on the 'gram flexin' like you the f**kin' man/My momma still on welfare, s**t I can't understand it/You a compulsive liar, you the devil at his best."

John took the sibling fight one step further by posting a video clip of himself and his mom on social media, in which he asks Lisa where they are, to which she responds, "In the middle of the God d**n hood."

Now Soulja Boy has fired back at his relatives in a series of angry Twitter posts, claiming they are the liars who have been taking advantage of his generosity for years.

"Umma expose my mom and my brother," he began in the first now-deleted tweet. "She a crackhead and he live with his dad he not in the hood they looking for a come up F**k them (sic)".

He went on to accuse Lisa of spending $100,000 in a week, continuing, "You would be mad too. It's a long story. F**k people that don't appreciate u.

"The only time my mother call me is for money and my Lil brother a broke b**ch umma slap him when I see him f**k them. If you didn't appreciate me when I was helping u don't get mad when I stop and don't make up Lies like u not the one that spent all ur cash (sic)."

He added, "I got a new mansion and millions in bank I don't gotta give money that I don't want to. Especially if u blow $100,000 every week for years (sic)".

Soulja Boy has since removed all messages about the family feud from his Twitter page, but not before they were picked up by various gossip sites.

