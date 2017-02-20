Soulja Boy: 'Chris Brown won't sign fight contract'

Share

Soulja Boy claims Chris Brown is too scared to fight him.

Chris Brown is refusing to sign the contract for his boxing match against Soulja Boy, the rapper has claimed.

The Loyal singer and the Crank That (Soulja Boy) star challenged each other to a fight in January (17) after getting embroiled in an online feud over Chris' ex Karrueche Tran. According to Soulja Boy, Chris called him and said he wanted a fight after the rapper 'liked' one of her Instagram pictures.

Soulja Boy reportedly enlisted the help of professional boxer Floyd Mayweather to promote the stand-off, while retired boxer-turned-actor Mike Tyson said he going to train Chris for the match, which was reportedly going to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

However, the rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, claims preparations for the bout have now come to a halt because Chris is refusing to sign the contract.

"Can't believe this n**ga scared to fight me sign the contract B**ch A*s n**ga set up the boxing match," he tweeted. "N**ga talked all that S**t just to back down and not sign the paper work. Not about that life. No action. Don't wanna hear about this ever... Now we all know Chris a B**ch don't bring this s**t up to me ever again. He ain't wanna see these hands. Facts."

He added Chris "don't wanna fight" so he's going to leave him alone and forget about their dispute, but he asked his fans to tell the singer to never call him up about a girl, claiming the Karrueche incident was the second time Chris has done so.

The 26-year-old ended his series of tweets by claiming he "couldn't wait" to knock Chris out and getting his fans to ask the singer "why he b**ched out?"

Chris has yet to comment on the rapper's remarks.

© Cover Media