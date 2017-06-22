Spice Girls star Geri Horner prayed to God for miracle baby

Share

The singer still regrets the way she left the Spice Girls in 1998.

Singer Geri Horner fell pregnant two months after praying she would conceive naturally.

The former Spice Girls star struggled to conceive for a second time, and now reveals her son was a "gift".

"I really wanted to have another baby and I'm older now, and you think, 'Oh, is that possible?'," the 44-year-old tells The Sun.

"I thought, 'Maybe it’s not for me, but I would really like this for this relationship'."

Her baby son Monty, who was born in January (17), is her first child with husband Christian Horner.

"Bluebell, my daughter (from a previous relationship) said to me, 'Please don’t give up'," Geri smiles. "Sometimes in life, when our back is against the wall, you suddenly think, 'Maybe I’m not running the show here, maybe there’s something bigger than myself'.

"I actually said a prayer. I went, 'God, if you exist then I’ll have a baby naturally'. I swear on my life that’s what I did. I put my hands together and I prayed and two months later I got pregnant. It was really bizarre. I was like, 'OK, that’s testimony that sometimes in life maybe there is something bigger'.

"This little baby, Monty, felt like this little gift from something bigger, whatever we choose to believe in. I just did acupuncture and prayer and that was it."

Meanwhile, in her candid new chat with the U.K. tabloid, Geri reveals she still regrets the way she quit the Spice Girls in 1998.

"I didn’t mean to upset anyone," she adds. "I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings and I'm sorry I disappointed the fans.

"Looking back, we can all be very wise in hindsight. I think, 'Ooh, I could have done that a bit better'."

Asked what she'd do if she could go back two decades and change her Spice Girls departure, Horner, who was then known as Ginger Spice, says, "Probably not (leave) at such short notice."

She reveals she felt the need to leave because she didn't like the R&B direction the girl group was taking: "They went off to make a third album, which I think was very authentic to them," she explains. "They had to make that R&B album, which I’m not ... I don’t know how to write R&B music, I really don’t. I don’t have that."

Geri has since reunited with two of her former bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown, to form GEM and she's still hoping the trio can hit a stage together: "I absolutely adore the girls and would welcome to share that stage space with them at any point and at any time (sic)... People like it when people come together. They like the relationship, the magic."

