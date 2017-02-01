St. Vincent wants new album 'to be the best thing I've ever done'

Share

St. Vincent wanted to wait until she had "something worthwhile to say" before she released another record.

St. Vincent is hoping to blow fans away with her upcoming album.

The singer, real name Annie Clark, has been hitting headlines more for her personal life than her musical offerings, thanks to former romances with Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart.

But she is hoping that her new record, the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album, will put her firmly back on the music industry map.

Speaking to FACT magazine, the 34-year-old explained: "I needed to have something very worthwhile to say on a record. I used to be a little more utilitarian about it, but it takes time to cultivate (something worthwhile). Based on the amount of material I have, I could have put out three records by now. But I needed this one, especially with where we are in the world, to be the best thing that I’ve ever done by leaps and bounds.

"And that takes time. That’s something I’ve never really given myself, but it was nice. Now I’m ready to get back in the ring, so to speak, because I get twitchy if I’m not doing a lot of things."

St. Vincent is certainly keeping herself busy, with her directorial debut The Birthday Party, which is released later this month (Feb17) as part of horror film anthology XX. She is also working on an art installation, and added in the interview she is keen to see which direction that will go in, as well as her new album.

Asked what she has coming up, she replied: "It’s yet to be determined and it will all be thoughtfully synchronised as far as the unveiling of the art piece or the record. They’ll both come this year but I haven’t figured that part out yet."

Pushed to reveal more about the art installation, she answered: "It’s a thing that I’m making. And it doesn’t have anything to do with music. There’s no score. It’s completely unrelated to music. I don’t know that I can talk about that too much either, except to say that I’m very excited about it."

© Cover Media