Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser reel unveiled

Writer/director Rian Johnson hopes fans will find the new film "shocking".

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, and Mark Hamill wowed Star Wars: The Last Jedi fans and shared new footage in California on Saturday (15Jul17).

Disney bosses also unveiled a special behind-the-scenes reel for the much-anticipated 15 December (17) release which features plenty of Mark and the late Carrie Fisher, who poignantly concludes the spectacular three-minute film by saying, "(Star Wars) is about family, and that's what's so powerful about it."

Writer and director, Rian Johnson, also joined his cast for the reel's unveiling, in which he shares, "I’m hoping it will be a little shocking but I'm hoping it will feel real and honest."

The shock element is also alluded to by British star Daisy who plays Rey. "Rian has written a story that is unexpected but right," she reveals. "Some of the stuff that happens, people are going to be like 'Oh my God!'"

Seen at famed Skellig Michael, the remote and rocky island off Ireland's southwest coast which was also a key location for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mark admits, "Even though I think I know it all, they throw things at me story-wise I never could have imagined."

Disney's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Iger also told the D23 Expo audience on Friday (14Jul17), when Carrie and Mark were both honored as new Disney Legends, that he and fellow company executives consider the icon's work in the new film his "best performance to date".

New faces to Episode VIII, who were also present at D23, include Kelly Marie Tran who plays Rose Tico, Benicio Del Toro (DJ) and Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo).

Also on Saturday, Disney bosses revealed new character posters for Carrie's General Leia, Mark's Luke Skywalker, Daisy's Rey and John's Finn, featuring each seen from the neck down and wearing red. The images were posted on the latter three's social media accounts and on the official Instagram and Twitter Star Wars accounts.

Daisy also shared her poster on Facebook, writing beside it: "Little Rey'd Riding Hood. #TheLastJedi"

© Cover Media