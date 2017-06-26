  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Stella McCartney chooses her dad's unreleased jail time memo...

Stella McCartney chooses her dad's unreleased jail time memoir as her favourite read

Stella McCartney chooses her dad's unreleased jail time memoir as her favourite read
Stella McCartney
Posted by Cover Media on June 26, 2017 at 8:30 am
The designer is still embarrassed about her first major fashion show as a student.

Designer Stella McCartney has named her father's unreleased jail time memoir her favorite read during an appearance on British radio show Desert Island Discs.

The fashion queen told the long-running BBC Radio 4 program she has always found Sir Paul McCartney's Japanese Jailbird "very beautiful", revealing only she and his other kids have read the manuscript, which chronicles the nine days he spent behind bars in Japan back in 1980 on drugs charges.

"I just think it makes me remember family and it would make me also remember freedom," she said.

Stella also picked her father's Beatles tune Blackbird among her favorite songs, insisting the 1968 track still feels "contemporary".

"I'm really proud of dad that he wrote it at such a young age, he had this sort of incredible vision to understand politics, to understand poetry," she added.

She also chose songs by Nirvana, Louis Armstrong, George Michael and her father's Beatles bandmate George Harrison, as well as Starman by David Bowie, calling the late rock icon "an amazing talent" and "so individual".

"What an incredible, individual voice he had," she gushed.

Bowie lost his battle with cancer in January, 2016.

Stella also opened up about her arrival on the fashion scene, while studying at London's Central Saint Martins college under the pseudonym Stella Martin to protect her identity.

Her final year show hit the headlines when famous family friends like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Yasmin Le Bon wore her designs on the catwalk.

"I look back on that moment and just feel a bit embarrassed that I was so naive," she told Desert Island Discs.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ed Sheeran and Billy Connolly lead Queen's Birthday Honors List

Posted on 17/06/2017
Sir Paul McCartney will ring in his 75th birthday on Sunday as a Companion of Honor, alongside Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration

Posted on 22/06/2017
McCartney describes working with Kanye West as an "intriguing process".

Tom Holland still can't believe he realised Spider-Man dream in just five years

Posted on 26/06/2017
The young Brit still can't believe he's the next Peter Parker.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Ice Cream Tacos a NEW summer trend?

All photo albums

Facebook