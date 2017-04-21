  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Stephen Belafonte accuses Mel B of alienating his children a...

Stephen Belafonte accuses Mel B of alienating his children against him

Stephen Belafonte accuses Mel B of alienating his children against him
Stephen Belafonte and Mel B
Posted by Cover Media on April 21, 2017 at 8:30 am
Stephen Belafonte has reportedly received "a series of heart wrenching text messages" from 10-year-old stepdaughter Angel, who he is unable to contact due to a restraining order.

Stephen Belafonte has accused estranged wife Mel B of alienating his children against him as their divorce gets increasingly bitter.

Upon filing for divorce from the producer last month (Mar17), the former Spice Girls star requested sole custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison and was also granted a restraining order preventing Stephen from contacting her or her children. Stephen responded by asking for joint custody of Madison, and was reportedly planning to ask the judge for the legal right to continue his relationship with 10-year-old stepdaughter Angel, who is the daughter of Mel and comedian Eddie Murphy.

Stephen's legal team have now filed new documents in which they allege that Mel has been deliberately trying to get her children on her side, with the producer alleging that when he last saw Angel and Madison, they told him: "Mommy is really mad at you and that's why she won't let us come and see you," according to TMZ.com.

They continue to allege he has received "a series of heart wrenching text messages from Angel", which he shared in the documents. One reads, "I Love You", while others include, "Daddy Where are you", followed by an emoji of a crying face, both of which Stephen couldn't respond to because of the restraining order.

He also claims in the documents that Angel had no idea Stephen wasn't her biological father, as she hasn't seen actor Eddie since she was born.

Under Californian law, a stepparent is able to get "reasonable visitation" if it is in the best interests of the child. Stephen claims that it is in Madison and Angel's best interests to see him, as he was the only parent who cooks. He also apparently cuddles them, play games with them and tells them stories, and attached several pictures of himself with the girls to support his case.

The initial restraining order was granted after Mel alleged he has taken his jealous temper out on her on numerous occasions, claims which Stephen strenuously denies.

© Cover Media

Related news

Mel B breaks social media silence amid messy divorce battle

Posted on 10/04/2017
Mel B took to Twitter to retweet a message about Adele breaking a U.S. chart record.

Mel B granted restraining order against former nanny

Posted on 12/04/2017
The singer claims her estranged husband and Lorraine Gilles have teamed up to extort her with sex tape footage and embarrassing images.

Mel B blocks Stephen Belafonte from accessing joint accounts - report

Posted on 13/04/2017
Mel B has reportedly prevented Stephen Belafonte from accessing any of their joint accounts.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Photoshop Battle: Eggplant with Arms

All photo albums

Facebook