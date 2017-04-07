Stephen Belafonte calls on Mel B to pay his legal fees in divorce battle

Share

The singer's soon-to-be-ex disputes the date of separation.

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has asked the former Spice Girls star to pay his divorce lawyer's fees two days after she kicked him out of their home.

Belafonte filed his official response to Mel B's divorce petition on Thursday (06Apr17), according to TMZ.

As well as demanding spousal support and legal aid cash, he is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple's daughter.

In the singer's petition, filed last month (Mar17), she asked the judge overseeing the divorce to deny Belafonte any support.

Meanwhile, Belafonte appears to be disputing the date of separation, insisting the couple split on 1 March (17). She previously insisted they parted ways in late December (16).

Earlier this week (beg03Apr17), lawyers representing Mel B's estranged husband revealed they were planning to disprove the ex-Spice Girls star's allegations that Stephen committed domestic violence against her.

The singer and TV personality claims she became the victim of Stephen Belafonte's jealous temper several times and the abuse led to the couple's split last year (16).

Mel B, aka Melanie Brown, has won a restraining order against Belafonte, kicking him out of the couple's marital home in the Hollywood Hills, but now his lawyers are fighting back, telling TMZ the Wannabe star's domestic violence allegations are "outrageous and unfounded".

"It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter," they tell the outlet, adding, "When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset."

