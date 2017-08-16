Sterling K. Brown hounded at the gym by overzealous fans

Share

The This Is Us star runs for miles to decompress from his "crazy" schedule.

Actor Sterling K. Brown has had to talk fans off the treadmill he runs on at the gym thanks to his new-found This Is Us fame.

The 41-year-old star has become a household name after portraying Randall Pearson in the hit TV drama, which premiered on NBC network last year (16), and his celebrity status is beginning to disrupt his fitness sessions.

“In the gym, people’s enthusiasm tends to get the best of them,” he tells Runner's World magazine. “They realize this is their opportunity to say hello or that they love my work... It doesn’t matter how profusely you’re sweating. I’ve had people come stand in front of the treadmill and wait for me to acknowledge their presence so they can speak.”

But overzealous fans have yet to prevent Sterling from putting his sneakers on to go for a run - something he does every chance he gets.

“Running gives me the confidence to be at my peak throughout the rest of my day,” he shares. “I feel free and light. In the midst of this storm that has become my life, giving myself that little bit of time helps me endure the craziness of everything else."

Sterling was on the track team during his high school years, but he didn't really start to love running until college.

“The first time I went on a serious run was when I was 21 years old at Stanford University,” he recalls. “From 21 to 30 I continued the tradition and ran 10 miles every year on my birthday.

“Nowadays, four miles is my sweet spot because I maximize my burn, but I don’t take away from my wife and two kids."

