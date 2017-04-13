Steve Aoki gets through his impressive sneaker collection one pair at a time

Share

Steve Aoki doesn't remember the last time he bought sneakers as he has so many already that were given to him as gifts.

Steve Aoki may have over 400 pairs of sneakers but he prefers “running through” one pair at a time.

The musician and producer, who has worked with everyone from Iggy Azalea to Louis Tomlinson, is known for his unique style and every outfit he wears is completed with a bold shoe statement.

However when it comes to performing on stage, Steve finds it easier to pick a single pair of sneakers to wear out before moving on to the next design.

“When I do tours I do a string of dates and come back and I’ll run through one shoe,” he told Footwear News. “I’ll get two pairs - one for deadstock (not to wear) and the other to bash the s**t out of and do what I do on the road. When I got the Pharrell (Williams) Human Being shoes, I hit up Adidas and said I needed two pairs. I need one to keep, because I’m a collector, and one to wear on the road and have fun.”

He has plenty of options to choose from as the star added he keeps a bag full of different shoes on his tour bus, including ones for workouts and items from the latest designer collaboration. His two-pair approach also ensures each of his sneakers get worn rather than sitting in his closet going to waste.

Steve recently discovered his extensive collection is worth more than $100,000 (£80,000) in an estimate made by stock market company StockX and although he doesn’t wear them all, he can’t bring himself to throw any out.

“I did not know that - that’s why I brought them in,” he said of the staggering number. “Those shoes, sometimes I take them out and wear them, but I’d rather wear new s**t. I don’t even remember the last time I bought sneakers; I work so closely with Adidas. They always come up with new collaborations, so I always want to test to them out. I got some Yeezy. I like my Y3s and other new collaborative stuff.”

© Cover Media