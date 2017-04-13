Steve Aoki gets through his impressive sneaker collection one pair at a time

Steve Aoki may have over 400 pairs of sneakers but he prefers “running through” one pair at a time.
The musician and producer, who has worked with everyone from Iggy Azalea to Louis Tomlinson, is known for his unique style and every outfit he wears is completed with a bold shoe statement.
However when it comes to performing on stage, Steve finds it easier to pick a single pair of sneakers to wear out before moving on to the next design.
“When I do tours I do a string of dates and come back and I’ll run through one shoe,” he told Footwear News. “I’ll get two pairs - one for deadstock (not to wear) and the other to bash the s**t out of and do what I do on the road. When I got the Pharrell (Williams) Human Being shoes, I hit up Adidas and said I needed two pairs. I need one to keep, because I’m a collector, and one to wear on the road and have fun.”
He has plenty of options to choose from as the star added he keeps a bag full of different shoes on his tour bus, including ones for workouts and items from the latest designer collaboration. His two-pair approach also ensures each of his sneakers get worn rather than sitting in his closet going to waste.
Steve recently discovered his extensive collection is worth more than $100,000 (£80,000) in an estimate made by stock market company StockX and although he doesn’t wear them all, he can’t bring himself to throw any out.
“I did not know that - that’s why I brought them in,” he said of the staggering number. “Those shoes, sometimes I take them out and wear them, but I’d rather wear new s**t. I don’t even remember the last time I bought sneakers; I work so closely with Adidas. They always come up with new collaborations, so I always want to test to them out. I got some Yeezy. I like my Y3s and other new collaborative stuff.”
