Steve Aoki: 'My fashion line is a political statement'

Posted by Cover Media on February 3, 2017 at 4:00 am
The DJ has praised artist David Choe for his contribution to the new Dim Mak line.

Electronic dance music superstar DJ Steve Aoki used his latest Dim Mak clothing collection as a creative outlet to express "angst and energy".

The California native brought his brand stateside for the first time this week, choosing to showcase his fifth collection at New York Fashion Week: Men’s on Tuesday (31Jan17) after hosting his first four fashion shows in Japan.

Part of the reason why he chose to reveal his latest designs in America is to show solidarity with upset protesters who are taking to the streets to protest against immigration decisions being made by new U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

“It’s a rejection of the standard, the norm,” Steve tells Billboard. “I know there are many that feel the same angst and energy, and I'm ready to express this for all of us through this collection.”

Inspired by the 1970s punk scene and the Beatnik era in the 1950s, Aoki teamed up with popular revolutionary artist David Choe on graphics for his Dim Mak sweatshirts, crew neck sweaters, trousers and other designs.

“He is one of my favorite artists of all time,” Steve says of Choe. “All the artwork you see, the graphics, are from him. He just gave me a lot of art and I selected pieces to put it with different items.”

Although his latest collection is making waves in the fashion industry, Aoki, who recently recorded a track called Just Hold On with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, doesn't plan on slowing down his music career.

“The best part of touring is being a sponge and soaking up culture as I go,” he smiles. “I make notes of everything that interests me, and I do that with samples, as a producer, I sample all sorts of weird sounds and noises, and I also do the same (with visuals). I’m actually just a walking sampler.”

