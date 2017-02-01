Steve Aoki shows off Dim Mak Collection at New York Fashion Week: Men's

Share

As well as Steve Aoki's catwalk show, rapper Fabolous also has an important role in this year's menswear shows.

Electro house DJ Steve Aoki brought an added edge to New York Fashion Week: Men's at his debut show.

Aoki's Dim Mak Collection, part of his Dim Mak record label, is comprised of streetwear-inspired T-shirts, jackets and branded hoodies.

"I've been screening T-shirts since I was 15," he said backstage, reports Vogue.com. "To be able to do this now, in this way, it took a while but it's what I've always wanted."

The presentation marked the first time Aoki has shown at New York Fashion Week, though he's already curated four collections for his label. The clothes are all made in Japan with the DJ explaining how he has the "specific" in mind when he designs.

Aoki, 39, adds he has no plans to move his design team to America, but wanted to show in the Big Apple to become visible to a wider audience.

The Miami-born music star is especially grateful to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for letting him present the catwalk show in his own unique mode.

"We're using skaters, not models," he noted. "We want to make it legit, but also, we want to do so in our own way."

Another music star the CFDA has courted is rapper Fabolous, who has been named the ambassador for Men's Fashion Week. The shows kicked off on Monday (30Jan17), with Fabolous already sitting front and center at the Ovadia & Sons presentation.

"I like going to the shows, but also outside of shows and keeping up with fashions I like to keep myself pretty neat," Fabolous told WWD.

"Even before I became an artist myself, I always cared about my presentation. It was a part of helping you see the picture before you heard it. But at the same time too, I think there's versatility in my fashion and artistry."

© Cover Media