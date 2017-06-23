Steve Carell wasn't recognized by celebrity tour guests

Share

Steve Carell's wife thought it would be a great joke to surprise the tourists.

Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests on a celebrity-seeking tour and they failed to recognize him.

The comedian is known by many for his leading role in TV series The Office and movies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, Little Miss Sunshine and Foxcatcher, which scored him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

However, his A-list status seemed to mean nothing to tourists onboard a Hollywood tour bus, which takes them on a tour of different celebrity homes and hangouts, as his attempt at surprising them didn't quite have the desired effect.

"We were in LA driving to an event and we spotted one of the tour buses that go around pointing out who lives where and my wife thought it would be funny if I wound down the window and said hi to the tourists," he said on The Graham Norton Show. "I reluctantly did and nothing! No one recognized me! It was shameful."

The 54-year-old shared his story after Jamie Foxx, his fellow guest, revealed his youngest daughter Annalise loves the celebrity perks and showing off her famous dad, although he prefers to be a more low-key.

"She loves all that Hollywood stuff. Someone gave me a convertible Rolls Royce to drive and she loved it with the roof down driving down Sunset Boulevard," he explained. "When we got near Soho House I said, 'We've got to put the roof up because it looks terrible arriving like this.' And, just as I put up the roof up she shouted out, 'Jamie Foxx is in the House!'"

Steve was on the show to talk about his third time voicing Gru in children's animation Despicable Me 3, while Jamie appeared to chat about Baby Driver, which has received high praise.

Speaking of the reception, Jamie joked, "I don't normally buy into what the critics say but this time they are 100 per cent right!"

The Graham Norton Show, which also features Judi Dench, Kristen Wiig and Haim, airs in the U.K. on Friday (23Jun17).

