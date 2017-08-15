Stomach issues force Taraji P. Henson to eat healthier

Share

The actress was recently hospitalized with gastritis.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson was forced to change her diet after suffering stomach-crippling health problems.

The actress was recently hospitalized for gastritis, which causes inflammation of the stomach lining, and admits the health emergency made her rethink what she puts in her body.

"It was because of food that was causing me to have really bad gastritis in my stomach, so I was forced to make better choices," she tells People magazine. "And then once I started learning about what was happening to me physically... I found out that it was the food choices that I was making that put me in this predicament."

Taraji has teamed up with bosses at cereal firm Kellogg's to educate women about the food choices they make and she explains that many women struggle with decisions about what they eat because of shame.

"My mission is to save women from being in the position I was in," she says. "You don't want to wake up one day and you can't keep water down.

"Those food choices led me to the emergency room and I just don't want another woman to have to go through that... That can be prevented in what we choose to eat and what we choose to put in our bodies..."

"Ownership in life gives you confidence," she adds. "If you are confident about the choices that you're making in your food, then you can own it. I know I can own something that I feel good about. You can't own it if you feel guilty about the choices that you're making.

"But once you take ownership, then you're taking control of your life - you're taking control of your health and that's a better position to play instead of letting the food take control of you."

© Cover Media