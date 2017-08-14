Susan Sarandon doesn't deliberately show off her sexuality

Share

Susan Sarandon was pleased with the reaction to her plunging velvet dress during Cannes Film Festival.

Susan Sarandon doesn’t consciously choose to put her “sexuality” on display through her outfits.

The 70-year-old actress still likes to dress seductively on the red carpet, often making her ample assets the center of attention.

On the opening night of Cannes Film Festival in May (17), Susan showed off her figure in a particularly jaw-dropping, plunging Alberta Ferretti number, though she insists it wasn’t her intention to garner press attention.

“I never consciously choose to show off my sexuality,” she shrugged to instyle.co.uk. “I alternate between tuxedos and dresses and from being more covered up to not so covered up. For Cannes the stylist for L’Oreal, Michael Angel, handed me the black Alberta Ferretti dress and it worked. The year before I wore flats and that was another thing that caused a lot of attention. I just felt good in that dress and it wasn’t a case of doing a premeditated whatever… I was pleased with the reaction…”

She also noted choosing such a dramatic look was made easier thanks to her friends, including fellow Oscar winner Julianne Moore, being present at the same event.

As for how Susan goes about selecting an ensemble for the spotlight, the Thelma & Louise star explained it’s all about having a good time and feeling “comfortable” in her own skin.

It seems Susan’s longevity in the business has helped boost her confidence too.

“When I started out everyone told me that my career would be over by 40,” she said. “Now, a lot of rules and expectations have changed. My daughter is 32 years old and she takes for granted that she can do everything - she doesn’t understand what all the fuss was about.”

© Cover Media