Susan Sarandon is in the driving seat for new Mercedes-Benz campaign

The actress appears in a new campaign shot by photographer and filmmaker Luke Gilford.

Susan Sarandon has replaced M.I.A. as the face of Mercedes-Benz Fashion.

The actress will star in the car company's new Generation Now campaign.

Sarandon launched the campaign for the electrically powered car brand Concept EQ with photographer and filmmaker, Luke Gilford, and Mercedes-Benz designers William Fan, Ran Fan, Anna October, Steven Tai, and Xiao Li during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany this week (beg03Jul17).

"I’m thrilled they considered me Generation Now not Past," the 70-year-old beauty says. "It was clear they are forward thinking, which seduced me."

Sarandon is now hoping the new deal scores her the keys to her very own electric Mercedes-Benz, revealing she's very impressed by the new car.

"It’s a very classy brand, plus there’s the fact they’re going forward," she gushes. "It’s not a hybrid, but completely electric and will be in every Mercedes category and price range by 2018."

Although she didn't get an opportunity to test drive the prototype, the actress is definitely open to taking the high-tech vehicle for a spin in the future: "I definitely wouldn't say no if they wanted to lend me one!"

Meanwhile, Susan made a return visit to volunteers at Berlin refugee centers during her visit to the city. The actress linked up with the caregivers during the first wave of asylum seekers entering Germany.

The star might not be an obvious choice for a car commercial, but she did star in one of the most famous road movies of all time - 1991's Thelma & Louise.

© Cover Media