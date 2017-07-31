Susan Sarandon opts for wigs over natural hair on set

Share

Actress Susan Sarandon avoids a "Kardashian" nude lip because it makes her look tired.

Susan Sarandon tends to wear wigs at work because her hair is so unmanageable.

The 70-year-old actress boasts a head of curls and favors a reddish hue for her locks. Although her hair always looks flawless on the red carpet, Susan admits that she gets a little help from the costume department when shooting.

"You know it's colored now, right?" she smiled to Hello! magazine. "My hair is naturally curly, so I have to work at it. Often when I work I wear wigs because it is so unmanageable in the weather and it takes too much time. But going out I like it to be no mess, no hairspray and just hope for the best. A bit rock 'n' roll and simple."

As well as her movie and TV work, Susan is also a L'Oreal Paris ambassador, a role she describes as "flattering".

When it comes to her make-up bag, the Thelma & Louise actress stays loyal to L'Oreal but reveals there are certain beauty trends she avoids because they simply don't suit her.

"I'm not someone that can get away with the Kardashian nude lip thing - I always look tired. I always find that I need a lip color," she confessed, before mentioning a couple of her other beauty kit staples. "Also, L'Oreal's new Age Perfect Golden Age Day cream that Helen Mirren is the face of - it's important to stay moisturized as you get older. And I use SPF and lip balm too."

Susan can next be seen A Bad Moms Christmas, alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

