Susan Sarandon's sexuality is 'up for grabs'

Share

The actress had a "wonderful affair" with late Brit Philip Sayer.

Susan Sarandon would be open to experimenting with a lesbian lover, because she has always considered herself to be sexually fluid.

The Thelma & Louise star has been single since early 2015, when she ended her five-year relationship with her business partner Jonathan Bricklin, who was 31 years her junior, and she admitted last year (16) she was eager to find love again.

Now, the 70-year-old insists it doesn't matter if her next partner is a man or a woman.

"My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say," she tells PrideSource.

Susan, who enjoyed a two-decade romance with fellow actor Tim Robbins until 2009, claims she has never really had the chance to explore her sexuality with women, because she was always in longterm relationships, so now would be the perfect time to experiment.

"I'm a serial monogamist," she says, "so I haven't really had a large dating career. I haven't exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I'm still not! I don't know what's going on!"

Despite her lack of current love interests, Sarandon has fond memories of one particular former relationship - with a man who she claims turned out to be gay.

She recalls, "I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn't with another woman after me, and that worked out fine! I don't think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now."

Identifying the mystery man as her The Hunger co-star Philip Sayer, she adds, "He was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way."

The Brit, who never clarified his sexuality, died in 1989.

Susan was also previously married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 until 1979, and she romanced Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri, the father of her daughter Eva, in the mid-1980s.

© Cover Media