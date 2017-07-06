Swizz Beatz teaming with Bally on fashion collection

Share

Swizz Beatz's Bally Collective line will comprise of ready-to-wear garments and accessories.

Swizz Beatz is collaborating with Bally on a limited-edition collection.

The New York-born star began his music career as a DJ in the early 2000s, but has since gone to add rapper, music producer, and designer to his repertoire.

Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, is also known for his eclectic personal style, and is now partnering with Swiss luxury fashion company Bally on a line.

Bally Collective will by "curated" by Beatz and will feature a range of ready-to-wear garments and accessories, some of which will feature prints created by Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo.

Bally chief executive Frederic De Narp stated that the collaboration celebrates modern fashion, but also harks back to the brand's influence within the hip-hop world, with rappers such as Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick being fans of the label back in the '80s.

"We've been working tirelessly to clarify who Bally is and what we stand for over the past three years, and if we've learned anything, it's that success is born from integrity," he told Business of Fashion. "This partnership celebrates not only Bally's passion for collaboration, but also brings back the electricity that you could feel in the '80s and '90s, connecting Bally with the urban world."

Beatz's involvement with Bally has stemmed from the No Commission project, which is an alliance between his The Dean Collection and Bacardi, which looks to support artists and "cultural visionaries" around the globe.

The Money in the Bank artist, who is married to singer Alicia Keys, has previously teamed with the likes of Christian Louboutin and Reebok on design projects.

Last month (Jun17), he also made waves within the fashion world when he blasted Balenciaga bosses for using the logo he created for record label Ruff Ryders on men's shirts which were presented at a fashion show in Paris.

© Cover Media