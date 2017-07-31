Sylvester Stallone shares 70th birthday tribute to 'fantastic enemy' Arnold Schwarzenegger

Share

Sylvester Stallone thanked Arnold Schwarzenegger for being "a fantastic enemy and a better friend" in a touching speech to mark the actor's 70th birthday on Sunday (30Jul17).

The Creed star was one of the famous faces at a bash to celebrate the Terminator actor's landmark birthday and took to the microphone to share a few words about his pal.

In a clip of the speech posted to Instagram, Sylvester says: "You don't quit, you don't quit, and you still don't quit. It's boundless energy... But, you've been a fantastic enemy and a better friend. That's all I can say bro. Congratulations."

Clearly thrilled with his friend's kind words, Arnold is then seen giving him a warm hug.

Sylvester, 71, wrote the caption: "A little bit of my birthday speech to the Big Man ! It's actually a one of a kind competitive relationship which we are both grateful for! Keep punching , Arnold ! #arnoldschwarzenegger."

The actors have long been pals and friendly rivals, and have starred together in movie Escape Plan and The Expendables franchise. They are also both known for their buff physiques and action skills, which Sylvester referenced when he shared a side-by-side comparison picture of himself and Arnold at their physical peaks on Instagram, writing: "Pre - HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you're always going to be the 'BIG MAN' who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed, an action hero legend!"

The pair's support of one another was also obvious last year, when Sylvester lost out on the Oscar for his role in Creed and Arnold tweeted him: "To me, you're the best, no matter what they say."

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight previously about their friendship, Sylvester explained: "You know, he's become such a close friend. We were so adversarial. It was like (boxing rivals Joe) Frazier (II) and (Muhammad) Ali, and he's become such a gentleman."

