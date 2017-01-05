Sylvester Stallone will give 'stamp of approval' on daughters' Golden Globes hair

Share

Sylvester Stallone is making his clumsy youngest daughter Scarlet practice wearing heels for an hour a day to avoid a tumble at the Golden Globes on Sunday (08Jan17).

The hairstylist of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters is hoping to get his seal of approval on the girls’ Golden Globes hairdos.

Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and 14-year-old Scarlet have all been named 2017's Miss Golden Globes and will be helping to hand out the accolades at Sunday’s (08Jan17) ceremony in Beverly Hills. Hair colorist Michelle Pugh is giving each girl an individual look, such as highlights for Sistine, but her success is all down to whether The Expendables star - and former hairstylist - gives them the thumbs up.

“The girls and (their mother) Jennifer have told me Sly’s father was a hairdresser - and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor,” Michelle told PeopleStyle. “He colored Sistine and Sophia’s hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlett had some lightening he had done on her a few months back. He is very much the stamp of approval on whether or not we’ve done a good job, on the girls and Jennifer. And I love that.”

As for what the girls will wear at the event the trio are considering donning black dresses. No matter what the final decision the sisters will opt for the same shade, with personalized styles to complement their figures.

“Since I’m the oldest, I try to stay a bit more sophisticated and keep it simple,” Sophia noted. “Out of everyone I think Sistine can rock the complex, cool, rocker look.”

But the most important part of the girls' final look is the footwear, as Sistine admits she’s nervous about tripping up while on stage. Sophia shares the same outlook, however she predicts it will be youngest sister Scarlet who may take a tumble as her nickname is “baby giraffe”.

“I’m the most clumsy out of all of them,” she sighed. “(My dad) makes me train in heels for an hour every day so I don’t fall!”

