T.I. and Tiny divorce on hold

The pair has spent time together since the divorce filing, which aimed to end the couple's six-year marriage.

T.I.'s divorce from his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle has been put on hold because the rapper has yet to be served any legal papers.

The Xscape singer, 41, moved to end her six-year marriage to the Whatever You Like hitmaker in December (16), and the case was due to be heard in a Georgia court on Wednesday (01Mar17).

However, the hearing was cancelled after it emerged Cottle had failed to have the 36-year-old MC formally notified of the legal action, and the case has since been shelved by court officials until the mother-of-seven provides proof the hip-hop star has been served, reports TMZ.com.

The news comes amid longrunning rumors suggesting Cottle is not ready to move forward with the divorce, and simply wanted to send a warning to her man.

The pair, which began dating in 2001, has continued to spend time together since Cottle's filing, most notably on St. Valentine's Day (14Feb17). They also appeared to be on good terms after spending Christmas (Dec16) together and reuniting for a family dinner in January (17) with their baby daughter Heiress.

It's a busy time for the on/off couple - Cottle has just reunited with her former Xscape bandmates and announced plans for a new album and tour, while T.I. has been on the road in recent weeks, too.

They are also expected to begin filming a sixth season of their family reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which will reportedly document their ongoing marital troubles and their efforts to co-parent their sons King, 12, Major, eight, and daughter Heiress, who turns one later this month (Mar17).

In addition, T.I., real name Clifford Harris, Jr., has three other kids from previous relationships, and Tameka is also mum to 20-year-old Zonnique Pullins from a prior romance.

