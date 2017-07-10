T.I. to Rob Kardashian: 'You're wrong for revealing Blac Chyna's secrets'

Share

Blac Chyna is seeking a restraining order against Rob Kardashian.

Rapper T.I. has blasted Rob Kardashian over his feud with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, insisting the reality star showed "poor character" when he attacked her online.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star took to Instagram on Wednesday (05Jul17) and posted several explicit naked pictures of his former lover. He also alleged that she had an alcohol and drug problem, had surgery to regain her pre-pregnancy figure after giving birth to Dream and cheated on him on numerous occasions.

The Whatever You Like hitmaker subsequently found himself in the middle of the social media spat after weighing in on the drama before Rob's Instagram account was deleted.

In a now-deleted post, the rap star wrote: "Why bring your business to IG (Instagram)...? You got worked bro... but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck (sic)."

Rob spotted the repost and dragged T.I. and his estranged wife, Tiny, into the drama, claiming T.I. paid Chyna to have a three-way sex session with the couple.

"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him, let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama, Tiny," he wrote. "Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny."

T.I. is now responding to Rob's comments, insisting it was wrong of him to reveal Chyna's secrets.

"Don't tell women's business. That's bad. That's very, very bad. Poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean," he tells TMZ. "If a woman trusted you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you don't ever let that - you don't do that. Secrets are sacred, you don't do that. That's a whole other level of f**kboy s**t (sic) right there."

Meanwhile, Chyna is reportedly set to file a restraining order against Kardashian on Monday (10Jul17) and has alleged he was abusive during their relationship.

