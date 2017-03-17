Tamar Braxton: 'I miss the meat on my man's bones'

Share

The Braxton Family Values star uses low-sodium products to maintain weight loss.

Tamar Braxton is thrilled her husband and manager Vince Herbert has lost nearly 100 pounds but she misses his curves.

The singer and star of TV reality show Braxton Family Values is relieved her man has taken control of his health, but secretly wishes there was more of him.

“I’m very happy only because he’s much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones,” Braxton tells People. She's also delighted that his weight loss has given him "lots of energy".

Vince's excessive weight led to some health complications, which resulted in surgery.

“I had to be very supportive of him," Tamar, who turns 40 on Friday (17Mar17), reveals.

"He had a couple of surgeries - not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight," she adds.

Five years ago, Vince spent 40 days in hospital after being diagnosed with seven blood clots. While co-hosting TV talk show The Real in 2015, Tamar explained, “What I do want to say about that is you’ve got to be really careful. You’ve got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick.”

Meanwhile, in a new scene from season two of the family's show, which returned on Thursday (16Mar17), Tamar and sister Toni pretend to bicker over the contents of Tamar's pantry. Toni jokes she borrows only "simple things" from her sister's kitchen and complains that Tamar doesn't have low-sodium chicken broth. Tamar immediately puts her sister straight, insisting, "I do low-sodium! Haven’t y’all seen Skinny Daddy? I have to do low-sodium!”

She also tells her sisters, “I’m very happy for Vince, he’s lost a lot of weight, he’s healthy. But I don’t like no skinny men (sic). Only thing that want a bone is a dog.”

© Cover Media