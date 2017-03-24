Taraji P. Henson: 'Enhance what you already have'

Share

Taraji P. Henson has to be comfortable in the clothes she's rocking.

Taraji P. Henson is encouraging women to enhance their biggest and best assets.

The Empire actress is a style chameleon and can rock anything from vintage Hollywood glamour to sleek and sexy ensembles on the red carpet.

When it comes to body confidence Taraji is brimming with it, and she wants other ladies to also feel empowered by their looks.

"One piece of advice - don't take no s**t. Don't be afraid to be who you are, whatever that is!" she exclaimed to America's InStyle.

"Enhance it. If you have a big butt, enhance it. That's very in today! If you have big eyes, big hair, whatever it is you love about yourself, just celebrate it."

During the 2017 awards season Taraji stunned in dresses by Alberta Ferretti, Giambattista Valli and Marc Jacobs, among others, but one thing they all had in common was comfort. And while all her dresses, a mix of couture and ready-to-wear, were catwalk worthy, the 46-year-old admits she's not interested in wearing a dress if it isn't easy to move in.

"Fashion has to involve comfort for me. I mean, I love to be sexy and all of that, but if I'm not comfortable, I'm not a happy camper," she shared.

And getting ready for a red carpet appearance is always a fun affair for the Hidden Figures star, with her make-up artist Ashunta Sheriff recently giving fans the low-down on what goes on behind the scenes.

"Taraji loves to have a toast of champagne, listen to Kendrick Lamar or classic hip hop. It's always fun; we just vibe out," Ashunta told People.

© Cover Media