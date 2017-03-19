  • Home
Taraji P. Henson: 'I would love to be a Marvel superhero'

Taraji P. Henson
Posted by Cover Media on March 19, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures star said she would love to star in a comedy movie.

Taraji P. Henson would love to play a Marvel superhero as she is "dying" to do comedy.

The Hidden Figures star thinks she’s a much better comedy actress than a dramatic one, and is desperate to be offered a role alongside fellow Marvel superheroes Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero,” she told The New York Times. “I’m dying to get into some comedy. I think I’m a stronger comedic actress than a dramatic actress. You guys just fell for the drama side.”

She previously expressed a desire to save the world in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year (16).

"I haven’t played a superhero yet, I haven’t played a psycho character yet,” Taraji explained. “I want to play a man, like I want to really disappear. I have so much to do.”

The star also told The New York Times how long she plans to play matriarch Cookie Lyon on the U.S. music drama series Empire.

"Well of course, I want it to go into syndication,” she said. “It’s not like it’s a bad job. You see how much fun we have. Even with the crew, you can feel the energy on this set. So it’s not like it’s a bad job. But what I’m starting to find is that now I’m getting more offers for features.”

The 46-year-old actress won critical acclaim for her portrayal of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures, which landed three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actress nod for her co-star Octavia Spencer. And at the Screen Actors Guild Awards the movie scooped Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

© Cover Media

