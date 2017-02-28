Taraji P. Henson 'vibes out' while getting red carpet ready

  • Home
Posted by Cover Media on February 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Taraji P. Henson's make-up artist Ashunta Sheriff has broken down the actress' glamorous Oscars beauty look.

Taraji P. Henson vibed out to Kendrick Lamar while getting ready for the Oscars.

The Hidden Figures actress stunned at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday (26Feb17), going for old Hollywood glamour in a navy velvet Alberta Ferretti gown, that sat off the shoulders and featured a thigh-high split.

She teamed the look with Nirav Modi diamonds around her neck, Jimmy Choo shoes and soft waves in her hair.

"Taraji loves to have a toast of champagne, listen to Kendrick Lamar or classic hip hop. It's always fun; we just vibe out," her make-up artist Ashunta Sheriff told People.

For the make-up, which included a blue smoky eye, luminous skin and a natural lip, Ashunta took inspiration from Diahann Carroll, the first black actress to star in her own TV series.

Using products from St. Tropez, Glossier and her own make-up line for Taraji's face, Ashunta went for a light contoured finish while also maintaining a "soft, romantic" skin look.

For Taraji's bold eyes the cosmetics pro used NYX eyeshadow in Salmon, teamed with Urban Decay eyeliner in LSD.

"I love Taraji's eyes, they're expressive and beautiful. I wanted blue - but not quite navy and not anything to bright - something in between," she explained.

"I grounded the look with black eyeliner and beautiful fluttery House of Lashes in Wispie."

For the star's beautiful all over finish, Ashunta reached for St. Tropez's dry oil and the tanning brand's Dark Bronzing Mist.

"(Taraji) loved it," the beauty expert smiled. "She knows that I know her face as well as my own so she trusts me and doesn't fight back - usually!"

© Cover Media

