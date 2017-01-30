Taryn Manning: 'Dad's suicide helped me get sober'

Share

The actress' Orange is the New Black castmates have become her family as she fights to leave her substance abuse issues behind.

Memories of her father's suicide are helping Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning turn her life around after years of substance abuse issues.

The actress, who also appeared in Britney Spears' Crossroads and Eminem's 8 Mile, has opened up about her personal struggles in a candid new chat with Entertainment Tonight, revealing she has had "a very interesting few years with an outside source that has put up obstacles for me".

She told the news show she's doing well after hitting rock bottom and now she feels good about her sobriety.

"My father passed away from that type of lifestyle,” she said. “He actually took his own life, and I was just like, ‘You know what? There’s no need for this’. It’s everywhere, it’s hard to deal with.

"But it was very important to me that I overcome (it) because of this certain situation. Because we’re all stronger than that, you know?”

And she hopes her often public battle will help others seeking help: "If I can have a voice and just try to help people and (let them know) no one's perfect and we all struggle... I have no shame in being honest at all. I always have been."

Her Orange is the New Black castmates have also stepped up to help Taryn stay sober, with co-star Danielle Brooks telling ET, "We are family, and like I said, 'Look, no one is perfect...' I don’t know the full details of everything, but Taryn knows I’m always there and I have an open arm for her... She’s amazing. She’s an incredibly talented person... and I am honored to call her a friend."

Meanwhile, Manning shot down reports suggesting she had quit the prison drama, adding, "I’m on the show. I’m not trying to give anything away, but yeah, I did not quit. I love my job. I love my cast. I did not quit, so that was just, you know, silly.”

© Cover Media