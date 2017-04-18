Taryn Manning rocks out with Def Leppard star

Share

The star was excited to change up her look to hit the stage.

Actress Taryn Manning has teamed up with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen to perform a rock classic for an upcoming episode of music show The Comedy Jam.

The Orange Is the New Black star, who has previously dabbled in dance music, rocked out to Def Leppard's 1987 hit Pour Some Sugar on Me for the Comedy Central series, in which celebrities share their favorite song memories and hit the stage to deliver a live performance.

Taryn recently taped her set on The Comedy Jam after wrapping production on season five of the female prison drama, and she couldn't wait to switch up the wavy brown locks she wears as her character Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in favor of a bright pink dye job.

"It's just temporary," she told Entertainment Tonight of her punk-inspired appearance. "I had to wear a brown wig (for Orange Is the New Black) and I was like, 'Get me out of that thing.' I wanted to redo my hair."

Taryn is no stranger to the stage after previously hitting the charts with her band Boomkat, which she formed with her brother Kellin.

Their debut album, Boomkatalog. One, was released in 2003 and spawned the hit The Wreckoning, but the sibling duo subsequently parted ways, and Taryn has gone on to enjoy some success as a solo artist.

Last year (16), the 38-year-old actress/singer admitted she had become "estranged" from Kellin, although she didn't share any details about what caused the rift in their relationship.

"My brother is like my second half," she said. "You know, he's everything to me but we had to part ways.

"I still do music and I have music coming out, but nothing ever as good as what me and my brother did together," she added. "My brother always says it sucks. And it's true, there's nothing that I put out there like what him and I did."

