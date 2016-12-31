Taylor Momsen can’t remember life before music

Share

The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen thinks putting a stigma on emotions makes them more “dramatic”.

Taylor Momsen’s world before music feels like a “past life”.

The 23-year-old star began her showbiz career as an actress, melting hearts as Cindy Lou Who in 2000 festive flick How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but later turned her attention to music with her band The Pretty Reckless. Producing hits including Make Me Wanna Die and Heaven Knows saw her soar to musical stardom and Taylor can no longer imagine life without her group.

“It’s nice that the focus is on that, because talking about anything previous to my band feels like I’m talking about my childhood,” she told Kerrang! magazine. “It’s like talking about junior high or something... Literally, I was at junior high! So, whenever that gets brought up it feels so strange to me. It feels like past life.”

Taylor has become so dedicated to writing tunes that she doesn’t know what she’d do without that area of her career, admitting it’s become a part of her identity. The blonde beauty also uses song writing as a means of therapy, unleashing all her emotions through her lyrics – especially when she suffered from depression.

“It’s like all people, I guess,” she explained. “You go through ups and downs, you go through a range of feelings, so I think when you say (depression or anxiety), it sounds really dramatic. In reality it was just a day, or just life. By putting a stigma of a word on something, it makes it a little more dramatic than it actually was.”

Pondering whether fame is easier to handle now she’s older, Taylor reasons that it simply changes rather than becoming less difficult and insists it’s more of a process of evolving with the times. Now, instead of looking over her shoulder she keeps her eyes forward, trying to ignore any negativity.

© Cover Media