Taylor Swift full of praise for 'wonderful' Zayn Malik

Share

The pair collaborated on the new single for upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Darker.

Taylor Swift has praised Zayn Malik's talent following the recording of their new duet.

The 27-year-old opened up about her feelings towards Zayn in a behind-the-scenes clip which was filmed as they made the music video for their Fifty Shades Darker duet, I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

The pair released the highly-anticipated track on Thursday (26Jan17), and Taylor shared the unseen footage on Instagram on Friday (27Jan17).

"I think his voice is one of those that's really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really amazing to work together," she said of the former One Direction singer in the video.

Taylor added that she was already pals with Zayn before the shoot, because he is dating one of her best friends, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

"It's amazing when you get to work with people that you hang out with," she smiled. "The question of 'Will we get along?' is already answered."

The Shake It Off hitmaker then described the 24-year-old singer as an incredible talent, and gushed about those involved in the duet, which will appear in the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

"I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of with him," she said. "Everybody involved has been amazing."

Taylor previously teased her followers with screenshots from the video, and even used a shot from the shoot to send Zayn a birthday message earlier this month (Jan17).

Showing her and Zayn standing back to back with their distinctive profiles silhouetted as they posed in a blue-hued room, Taylor gave a shout-out to her new musical collaborator. "HAPPY Z DAY," Taylor she captioned the picture.

Fifty Shades Darker is released on 10 February (17).

© Cover Media