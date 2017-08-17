  • Home
Taylor Swift makes 'very generous' donation to Mariska Hargitay charity

Taylor Swift
Posted by Cover Media on August 17, 2017 at 8:30 am
Mariska Hargitay praised Taylor Swift for speaking out about her experience of sexual assault.

Taylor Swift has stayed true to her word and made a "very generous" donation to her friend Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation.

The Shake It Off singer was awarded a symbolic $1 (£0.80) on Monday (14Aug17) when a jury ruled that radio host David Mueller had assaulted her during a 2013 meet-and-greet backstage at a concert in the city.

After the verdict, Taylor released a statement thanking her lawyers and the presiding judge William J. Martinez and revealed she would be making donations to sexual assault victims' charities.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," her statement read. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

And on Wednesday, Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of the Joyful Heart Foundation, which "helps survivors of sexual assault heal and reclaim their lives", told the Huffington Post that they had already received a contribution from Taylor.

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” Maile said. "Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors."

While Maile refused to disclose the exact amount of Taylor's donation, she said it was an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."

Law & Order SVU star Mariska has long been a friend of Taylor's, and credited her friend for making the donation, which will dramatically aid the work the Joyful Heart Foundation is able to carry out.

"I hope that Taylor’s very public experience – and her decision to speak out – not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity," Mariska said. "I’m honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I’m deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation."

Mariska founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, and the organization's website states that its mission is to "heal, educate and empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, and to shed light into the darkness that surrounds these issues".

© Cover Media

