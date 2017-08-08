Taylor Swift's mom emotional as groping trial begins with opening statements

Share

David Mueller's attorney claims fabricating allegations about inappropriate touching is just as bad as performing the despicable act.

Taylor Swift's mother wiped away tears in court on Tuesday (08Aug17) as the singer's attorney took aim at a Colorado DJ accused of groping the pop superstar.

David Mueller filed a $3 million suit against Swift in September, 2015, claiming he lost his job at Denver radio station KYGO after the singer falsely accused him of lifting up her skirt and touching her butt during a backstage meet-and-greet at a 2013 concert in the city.

The Shake It Off hitmaker fired back in a countersuit, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

Jury selection began in a federal court on Monday (07Aug17), and by Tuesday morning (08Aug17), two men and six women had been chosen to hear the civil trial, which immediately got underway with opening statements.

As Swift's attorney, Douglas Baldridge, laid out his case, he questioned what possible motive the 27-year-old would have to make up her allegations.

"That's the one and only story we have to tell you - that Mr. Mueller grabbed her rear end," he told the court.

Baldridge claimed Swift was "taking a stand for all women" by bringing forth the lawsuit, and underlined the significance of the star only suing for $1 in damages, explaining it's important Mueller is held accountable for his reported actions.

Describing the alleged incident as "a case of sexual assault in the workplace," Baldridge added, "A woman is assaulted. She reports it and she gets sued... it doesn't make sense. She's trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you, no matter who they are."

He also claimed Swift had reacted immediately following her backstage encounter with Mueller, telling a member of her team, "Dude, that guy just grabbed my a**" - something she will testify about during the trial.

During the legal representative's opening statements, Taylor's mother Andrea, a co-defendant in the case, grew emotional and was seen dabbing away tears, according to People.com.

Baldridge's remarks had been made shortly after Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland, made it clear neither he nor his client condoned any kind of inappropriate touching, declaring it's "offensive, it's wrong and should never be tolerated".

However, he insisted it was just as wrong for a person to suffer from fabricated claims: "Let's also be clear that falsely accusing someone of inappropriate touching is equally offensive, it's wrong and should not be tolerated," McFarland added.

Mueller, 55, vehemently denies the allegations. The case continues.

