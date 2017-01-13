Taylor Swift teases Zayn Malik video as she wishes him happy birthday

Taylor Swift
Posted by Cover Media on January 13, 2017 at 11:30 am
Zayn Malik turned 24 on Thursday (12Jan17), with his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne and girlfriend Gigi Hadid among those sending him birthday wishes.

Taylor Swift teased her video with Zayn Malik as she wished the former One Direction star a happy birthday on Thursday (12Jan17).

The pop star pair have collaborated on song I Don't Wanna Live Forever, from the soundtrack of upcoming movie Fifty Shades Darker. Following recent reports that the duo trashed a suite at a top London hotel as part of their video, Taylor teased what appeared to be a still from the video to mark Zayn turning 24.

The snap showed Taylor and Zayn standing back to back, with their distinctive profiles silhouetted as they posed in a blue colored room.

"HAPPY Z DAY," Taylor captioned the picture.

The Shake It Off beauty wasn't the only famous face to wish Zayn a happy birthday. His former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne tweeted him, writing: "Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it."

And Zayn's model girlfriend Gigi Hadid posted a snap of her boyfriend staring out the window on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours wishing you the best year ever!!!"

Zayn later took to his social media page to thank his pals and millions of fans for their messages on his big day, writing: "Getting all old and s**t !

“Thank you for your love and thoughts today x.”

Sources told MailOnline in the full video for I Don't Wanna Live Forever which will reportedly be released in the coming weeks, Taylor set fire to curtains and smashed a lamp, while Zayn ripped up a pillow during the filming of the clip in the $3,000 (£2,500)-a-night London hotel room.



