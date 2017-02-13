Tearful Adele dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyonce

Share

The Hello singer and fellow Brit David Bowie both picked up five honours.

Adele was the toast of the music world at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (12Feb17), picking up five honors and insisting her last belonged to Beyonce.

The singer, who opened the show with a performance of Hello, which earned her Record and Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, ended the ceremony with a selfless tribute to her "idol", Beyonce.

Clearly shocked to win the night's Album of the Year prize - over Beyonce's Lemonade - Adele hit the stage at the Staples Center in tears and gushed about the R&B superstar, who was standing in the front row with her husband Jay Z.

"I can't possibly accept this award and I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyonce and this album to me, this Lemonade album, was just so monumental...," she said, "and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always get to see, and we appreciate that.

"All us artists here... adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will."

Accepting the Record of the Year prize minutes earlier, she told Beyonce, "You move my soul every single day, and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you... and I want you be my mummy!"

David Bowie was another five-award winner, picking up posthumous honors for his final album Blackstar, which was released just days before his death last year (16).

Adele was a show-stopper too - quite literally when she insisted on restarting her Fast Love tribute to George Michael due to sound issues. Double award winner Beyonce was also among the night's performance highlights as she stunned with a very powerful performance of Love Drought and Sandcastles.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper picked up a triple for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance, and others celebrating multiple victories included Drake, Lalah Hathaway, and folk singer Sarah Jarosz.

The night was also all about amazing performances, tributes, and collaborations as Alicia Keys and Maren Morris teamed up, Lady Gaga hit the stage with Metallica, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, and Little Big Town saluted the music of the Bee Gees. But the night's highlight was Bruno Mars' tribute to Prince. Dressed as the late music icon during his Purple Rain era, the Gorilla singer and his band ripped through a note-perfect rendition of Let's Go Crazy, complete with a stirring guitar solo on a signature Prince axe.

The full list of winners is:

Record Of The Year

Hello - Adele

Album Of The Year

25 - Adele

Song Of The Year

Hello - Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters)

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello - Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 - Adele

Best Dance Recording

Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin - Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Culcha Vulcha - Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

Blackstar - David Bowie

Best Metal Performance

Dystopia - Megadeth

Best Rock Song

Blackstar - David Bowie

Best Rock Album

Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

Blackstar - David Bowie

Best R&B Performance

Cranes In The Sky - Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Angel - Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

Lake By The Ocean - Maxwell (Hod David & Musze, songwriters)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade - Beyonce

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live - Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance

No Problem - Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Hotline Bling - Drake

Best Rap Song

Hotline Bling - Drake (Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters)

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book - Chance The Rapper

Best Country Solo Performance

My Church - Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jolene - Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song

Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna, songwriter)

Best Country Album

A Sailor's Guide To Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Best New Age Album

White Sun II - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry - John Scofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Take Me To The Alley - Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Country For Old Men - John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom - Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac - Chucho Valdes

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Provides - Tamela Mann (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters)

Best Gospel Album

Losing My Religion - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Love Remains - Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album

Hymns - Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album

Un Besito Mas - Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLevitable - iLe

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) - Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Donde Estan? - Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo

Best American Roots Performance

House Of Mercy - Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song

Kid Sister - Kid Sister (Vince Gill, songwriter)

Best Americana Album

This Is Where I Live - William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album

Coming Home - O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album

Porcupine Meat - Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Last Days Of Oakland - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

Undercurrent - Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

E Walea - Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album

Sing Me Home - Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children's Album

Infinity Plus One - Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox - Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album

Talking For Clapping - Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple (Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead - Miles Davis & Various Artists (Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - John Williams

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Can't Stop The Feeling! - Justin Timberlake (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters)

Best Instrumental Composition

Spoken At Midnight - Ted Nash Big Band

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

You And I - Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Flintstones - Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)

Best Recording Package

Blackstar - David Bowie (Jonathan Barnbrook, art director)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 - Edith Piaf (Gerard Lo Monaco, art director)

Best Album Notes

Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along - Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle (Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers)

Best Historical Album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition) - Bob Dylan (Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Blackstar - David Bowie (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) - Bob Moses (Andre Allen Anjos, remixer)

Best Surround Sound Album

Dutilleux: Sur Le Meme Accord; Les Citations; Mystere De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 (Andris Nelsons, conductor; Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (James Conlon, conductor; LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 (Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich - Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway (Zuill Bailey/Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Schumann & Berg (Dorothea Roschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist) & Shakespeare Songs (Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist

Best Classical Compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle (Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway by Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

Formation - Beyonce (Melina Matsoukas, video director)

Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (Ron Howard, director)

Trustees Award

Thom Bell, Mo Ostin, and Ralph S. Peer

Lifetime Achievement

Charley Pride, Nina Simone, Velvet Underground, Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Jimmie Rodgers, Sylvester Stone.

© Cover Media