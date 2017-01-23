Ted Nugent calls for Secret Service officials to investigate Madonna

Share

Top Donald Trump adviser Newt Gingrich urges lawmakers to arrest the Material Girl over her fiery speech.

Rocker Ted Nugent has called on Secret Service officials to investigate his fellow Michigan native Madonna following her "blowing up the White House" remarks at an anti-Donald Trump rally.

The pop superstar revealed she considered drastic action after Trump won the presidential election in November (16), and a day after his inauguration on Friday (20Jan17), she went public with her thoughts during a speech at Saturday's (21Jan17) Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The Material Girl has since explained herself, insisting she was speaking metaphorically, but Nugent and other top Republicans have suggested her comments were too much and she should be warned.

Ted, who famously found himself at the centre of a Secret Service caution after making controversial statements about President Barack Obama in 2012, now feels Madonna should get the same treatment.

"As part of the protest, Madonna said something about wanting to blow up the White House," he wrote in a post on his official Facebook page. "Oh, boy. The braindead lying Alinsky left sic'd the secret service on me for stating my fear of the corrupt obama government (sic). Bet nobody sics em on old withered maddonna (sic)."

However, according to reports, Secret Service officials have Madonna in their sights and an investigation will be considered.

Defending her remarks on Instagram, Madonna said: "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

Meanwhile, top Donald Trump adviser Newt Gingrich has condemned Madonna, calling for the singer's arrest.

"She is parallel to the young fascists who ran around town breaking windows, all of whom should be given the maximum sentence," the politician declared during a TV interview on the Fox News channel on Monday (23Jan17).

"What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She's part of it, and I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves..."

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus also attacked Madonna on the news channel on Sunday, stating, "One of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House... Can you imagine saying that about President Obama?"

