Terrence Howard's ex-wife drops assault lawsuit

Share

The star and Ghent separated after only a year of marriage.

Actor Terrence Howard has been given a legal break after his second ex-wife decided to drop an assault lawsuit relating to an incident in 2013.

Michelle Ghent launched legal action against the Empire star in July, 2015, just a day before the statute of limitations expired.

In her papers, filed in Los Angeles, she accused Terrence of attempting to strangle her during a heated argument while on vacation in Costa Rica, and then threatened to kill her after she used pepper spray on him.

The actor maintained it was "mutual combat".

Now, Ghent has moved to have the case closed after lawyers' fees on both sides skyrocketed, according to TMZ.com.

She is seeking to have the suit dismissed without prejudice, allowing her to refile in the future.

Howard previously addressed the incident with Rolling Stone, telling the magazine, "She was trying to Mace me and you can't see anything so all you can do is try to bat somebody away, and I think that something caught her. But I wasn't trying to hit her."

Howard and Ghent were married for just a year until 2011, and subsequently became embroiled in a bitter legal fight over spousal support.

They reached an agreement in 2012, allowing them to finalize their divorce in 2013, but in 2015, the star successfully fought to have the deal overturned amid claims he signed the paperwork under duress. He accused Ghent of threatening to leak embarrassing information about his sex life to the press if he didn't grant her financial support for three years.

He quickly moved on from the failed marriage, and wed model/restaurateur Mira Pak in October, 2013. They share two sons together, while Howard also has three children with his first wife, Lori McCommas.

© Cover Media