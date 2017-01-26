Teyana Taylor channels Flashdance for 80s inspired Reebok campaign

Share

The singer has been a lifelong fan of the brand.

Teyana Taylor is the face of a new campaign for reissued Reebok sneakers she wore as a child.

Kanye West's GOOD Music protege is the latest brand ambassador for the athletic shoe company and in her new series of ads she is pictured posing in the Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi, designed especially for women.

Teyana is incredibly honored to be part of the campaign, because she initially began wearing Reeboks when she was just four years old.

"I had every color," she gushed to Elle.com. "I had the lime green ones. When I got my first silver bubble coat I wore it with my white 54-11s (Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi sneakers). My mom kept me laced in every single color. Even when I first got signed (to a record label), Reebok was sending me sneakers, I had the metallic ones, I had every single flavor. I still do. It's one thing for people to send you stuff, but to actually be a part of a brand that you look up to, and a legendary one at that, is super dope.

"Especially with what I represent. Everybody knows that I'm in love with the '80s and '90s."

Teyana wears thick calf-high socks and a racy one-piece bathing suit in the fresh campaign photos, channeling actress Jennifer Beals' attire in classic 1983 film Flashdance, and the singer couldn't be happier with the blast from the past.

"Well, you know I ain't gonna half a** it," she smiles, before giving examples of other ways she will be wearing her Reebok Classic Freestyle His: "I feel like the '90s could never get played out. To be an around-the-way girl just makes me feel so pretty. You get to be girly with the tight pants and then still have that tomboy swag with the big jackets and the sneakers. 54-11s are the perfect example of a tomboy sneaker, yet still feminine. I like, personally, feeling like an around-the-way girl. So I'm excited about that."

© Cover Media