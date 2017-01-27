Teyana Taylor: 'My breasts don't belong to me anymore'

Share

The stunning model and musician often feels insecure at the gym.

Singer Teyana Taylor feels she no longer has claim to her own boobs after having a child.

The 26-year-old star and her husband Iman Shumpert welcomed their daughter, Iman Junie, in December, 2015, and Teyana admits breastfeeding has transformed the way she thinks about her body.

“My favorite part (of my body) used to be my breasts, but now my breasts belong to Junie,” she tells Self magazine. “She probably sucked out every ounce of milk... I had to pump, because she didn’t want to work for the milk... so now I just deal with little mommy insecurities.

"Whenever I look super-busty, ladies, that ain’t nothing but a little double-sided tape (and a) push-up bra. We all have flaws... you gotta embrace it.”

A protege of rapper Kanye West, Teyana is currently promoting her upcoming 90-day exercise course, Fade 2 Fit - a dance workout program that will become available next month (Feb17).

The singer created routines for Fade 2 Fit that are suitable for everyone, even those with two left feet.

"All you need is a little guidance and someone to show you," she insists. "And that's what I'm here for - to help you do it.

"A secret of mine, that I've never said to anyone - it's crazy, because the same thing people feel about dancing being intimidating is the same thing I feel when I see people in the gym doing all these fancy tricks... you make it look so easy, and I can barely do one pull-up."

