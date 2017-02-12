Thandie Newton in talks to star in Han Solo movie - report

  • Home
Thandie Newton
Posted by Cover Media on February 12, 2017 at 12:30 am
Alden Ehrenreich stars as the titular character in the film, with Donald Glover playing Lando Calrissian.

Thandie Newton is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the Han Solo spin-off movie.

Editors at The Hollywood Reporter announced the Westworld actress is the latest famous name linked to the standalone Star Wars project, which began shooting earlier this month (Feb17). No details of her character have been released.

Newton recently earned a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her role as renegade robot Maeve in hit sci-fi drama Westworld. The British mother-of-three is currently shooting new drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Alden Ehrenreich heads the cast as smuggler Solo, alongside Donald Glover, who will play a young version of Billy Dee Williams' smuggler character Lando Calrissian, and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

Woody Harrelson was announced back in January (17) as the latest addition to the spin-off, with the Zombieland star taking on the role of mentor to Ehrenreich's young Solo - a part which was allegedly vacated by Christian Bale.

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed Harrelson's casting news with a light-hearted statement on Starwars.com. "We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," they wrote. "His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong."

Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, whose previous projects include the recent Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Hunger Games franchise, are on board to produce the film, which is now scheduled for release in December, 2018.

