Thandie Newton preferred being naked to wearing saloon corsets in Westworld

Share

Thandie Newton wore nothing but suits and "bad shoes" for her part as a policewoman in her new TV program Line of Duty.

Thandie Newton felt more "empowered" in the nude than she did dressed in tight corsets for Westworld.

The 44-year-old actress played robot brothel madam Maeve Millay in the successful debut series of the show in 2016, which also starred the likes of Evan Rachel Wood and Anthony Hopkins. To win over the male customers at the saloon, set in a man-made Western world, Maeve is rarely seen out of figure-hugging dresses and fishnet tights – until she wakes up behind the scenes of the real world where she is undressed for assessment, which surprisingly the actress admitted she felt more than comfortable about being seen in the buff.

“I found myself more empowered naked than I did with the saloon outfit on," she explained in an interview with The Sun. "I was more comfortable naked because the costume was the most potent objectification of a woman, with the boobs pushed right up, the tiny waist. It’s an invitation for sex.”

She also noted that each element of the outfit created “sensuality” and “eroticism”, with every aspect aiming to make the prospect of sex “as provocative as possible”.

Thandie's outfits in the sci-fi program are a far cry from the looks she wears in the new run of the BBC police drama Line of Duty, in which she stars as Detective Chief Inspector Roz Huntley who is under investigation by AC-12 (anti corruption) police unit after her involvement in a serious case.

Show boss Jed Mercurio added small but meaningful touches to Thandie’s costumes, who described Roz’s style as “awful, butt-clenching nastiness.”

“I thought, ‘She’s a working mum so obviously she’s going to look like me,’” she recalled. “I gave some ideas of costume and Jed was like, ‘No, sorry no, you’re going to wear suits and bad shoes.’ I realized we were going to do something horribly, diabolically real. I found the most horrible shoes and pop socks that I would insist on pulling up so you could see them.”

© Cover Media