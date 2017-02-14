Thandie Newton wore Mission: Impossible II wig to the BAFTAs

Share

Thandie Newton made another red carpet outing at the Elle Style Awards on Monday (13Feb17).

Thandie Newton wore a wig she was given on Mission: Impossible II to the BAFTAs on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The Westworld actress worked a Gothic-inspired look at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at London's Royal Albert Hall, wearing a plunging black sleeveless gown by Osman and dark make-up.

Thandie has now revealed that the striking dark tresses which cascaded over her shoulders were the result of a wig, one which she was given on the set of the 2000 action movie starring Tom Cruise.

"People kept talking about my hair at the BAFTAs - it was actually a wig," she told London's Evening Standard. "Nearly 20 years ago I did Mission: Impossible II. I had three wigs in that and they cost about £10,000 each.

"We used two of them and would rotate them, then there was this third one that was never used... The hairdresser on set made Tom Cruise give me the raw wig that cost 10 grand. I never used it but last night I got that wig out."

The 44-year-old appeared at the Elle Style Awards on Monday night (13Feb17) to honor Erdem label founder Erdem Moralioglu with the British Designer Award.

Taking to the stage, Thandie, whose mother is from Zimbabwe, discussed both her own and Erdem's mixed heritage, saying he's "from Montreal, and he's a British, and he's an immigrant just like me. And I'm proud to an immigrant."

Erdem, who was born in Canada to Turkish and English parents, thanked his pal as he accepted the award, saying, "Thank you Thandie. I don't know what to say, sorry thank you so much Thandie and ELLE, you've been so supportive of me since the beginning."

