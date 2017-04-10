The Chainsmokers lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

Share

The nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards have been announced.

The Chainsmokers look set to dominate the 2017 Billboard Music Awards as they lead the way with 15 nominations.

The electronica duo earned two nods in the Top Hot 100 Song category, nominations for Top Artist and Top Duo/Group, as well as several of their hits being up for honors for being among the best selling tracks of the year.

Hot on their tails are Drake, with 13 nods and rockers Twenty One Pilots, who are up for 11 awards.

Beyonce is also set to compete for prestigious prizes including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Touring Act categories, while the dance duo earned two nods in the Top Hot 100 Song category.

The race to be named Top Billboard 200 Album looks to be particularly competitive this year, as Beyonce's acclaimed epic video album Lemonade is pitted against Drake's Views, Rihanna's Anti, The Weeknd's Starboy and Twenty One Pilots Blurryface.

All five acts with nominated albums were also put forward for the Top Artist gong, with Adele, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber rounding the category out.

The nominations in the Top Male Artist category also featured Drake, The Weeknd, Bieber and Mendes, with Future the final nominee. Beyonce's competitors for Top Female Artist are Adele, Grande, Rihanna and Sia.

Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line, Guns 'N' Roses, and Twenty One Pilots will do battle in the Top Duo/Group section, while the Top New Artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Desiigner, Uzi London, Lukas Graham, and Zayn Malik.

The Chainsmokers' two nominations in the Top Hot 100 Song category are for Closer, their collaboration with Halsey, and their single Don't Let Me Down, which featured Daya on vocals.

Drake, Wizkid and Kyla's One Dance, Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling and Twenty One Pilots' Heathens are also in the running.

Live music is also celebrated at the prizegiving, with Beyonce, Bieber, Coldplay, Guns 'N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band all set to compete for a Top Touring Act prize.

The first wave of nominations were announced by Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz and singer Julia Michaels on U.S. TV programme Good Morning America on Monday (10Apr17), while nominees in 48 categories were revealed on social media throughout the day.

Other categories reflect artists sales, radio airplay and streaming figures, social media popularity, as well as celebrating different genres of music including country, gospel, rap and dance.

Performers and presenters for the ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 21 May (17) have yet to be revealed.

© Cover Media