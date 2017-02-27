The Chainsmokers mourning the loss of fan with heartfelt Twitter tribute

Share

The Closer stars devastated to discover number one fan died a day after receiving their video morale boost.

The Chainsmokers have released a heartfelt tribute on social media after learning a fan has lost his battle with cancer.

Band member Alex Pall shared a moving story about a 'be strong' video they sent the fan, named Jake, after learning he had been forced to miss a London gig because he was too ill, explaining he and sidekick Drew Taggart would be honored if he'd join them at the side of the stage for their next show in the city - when he was feeling better.

Unfortunately, the fan died over the weekend, prompting Pall to address the tragedy via Twitter on Monday (27Feb17).

He wrote: "We just heard from his dad that he passed away the day after he got our message. His dad thanked us for the message and I cried.

"Not only does this break our heart but it reminds us of two valuable lesson (sic); it's so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way (sic), not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope we brought happiness to one of his last moments.

"So today just think about how much better it is to go that little bit extra and do something positive... cherish those around you, never end things on a bad note and really value each minute you have with the ones you love."

He ended the heartfelt message by hoping the fan rests in peace, adding: "thank you for reminding us the importance of kindness and life."

