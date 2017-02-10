The Coen Brothers to polish Scarface remake script

Share

David MacKenzie and Pete Berg are reportedly in talks to direct the movie.

Joel and Ethan Coen have signed on to finish the script for the remake of gangster drama Scarface.

The most recent draft of the script was written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, but now the Coens are taking a fresh look, according to Variety.com.

The news comes a few weeks after Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua pulled out of directing the remake due to a scheduling clash. He came on board the project last summer (16) and was due to helm the modern-day re-imagining of the movie classic, which starred Al Pacino in 1983 and Paul Muni in the 1932 original. However, he exited the project in January (17) because it clashed with the sequel to his 2014 movie The Equalizer.

Universal Pictures studio bosses have now set a 10 August (18) release date for the movie, which will star Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna as a Mexican immigrant living in Los Angeles.

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 original, will serve as a producer on the remake.

Meanwhile, Hell or High Water filmmaker David MacKenzie and Patriots Day director Pete Berg have emerged as frontrunners to direct the movie following Fuqua's exit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, MacKenzie was in the running to lead the movie before Fuqua, but was passed over by movie executives.

Pacino played a Cuban immigrant in Miami, Florida in the 1983 gangster classic, directed by Brian De Palma, while Muni played an Italian in Chicago, Illinois. It was based on late crime writer Armitage Trail's 1929 novel of the same name, which was inspired by real-life mob boss Al Capone.

